Dimple Kapadia joins Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

By Express News Service

Veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia is set to make her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming spy movie, Tenet.

Dimple, who was last seen in Welcome Back (2015) joins an already stellar cast that includes the likes of BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Nolan’s follow-up film to his Academy award-winning Dunkirk is slated to hit the screens on 17 July, 2020. Hereditary-editor Jennifer Lame has replaced the director’s frequent collaborator, Lee Smith, who has been part of every Nolan film since Batman Begins (2005).

Interstellar and Dunkirk cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema reunites with Nolan in Tenet, which will have music by composer Ludwig Göransson, who recently won the Best Original Score Oscar for Black Panther. This will be Goransson’s first collaboration with Nolan.

To be shot across seven countries including India, Tenet will be shot using IMAX and 70mm film. The Dark Knight director is producing this next project alongside his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas, while he will also pen the script. Dimple is also part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.