Home Entertainment Hindi

Documentary on 2019 Lok Sabha elections announced by National Geographic

Gayatri Yadav, President and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India, said: “We are excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world.

Published: 24th May 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chhapra district of Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

National Geographic announced that a documentary on Indian elections has been underway and that it will be telecast soon. Shot at 37 locations across the country, the documentary has captured several facets of the elections — from several booth level officers, political leaders to ground level party workers, from first-time voters to 100-year-old voters.

The documentary is also expected to feature the Election Commission’s offices in Delhi, remote locations on the India-China border, densely populated by-lanes of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and areas of Chhattisgarh. The show promises to take the audience behind the scenes of political party’s rooms, to the ringside view of political rallies, examine the role of social media and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to Parliament.

ALSO READ | Stunner of a verdict brings many leaders down to earth

Gayatri Yadav, President and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India, said: “We are excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world. For the first time, viewers will get to understand the complexities and vastness of the largest democratic exercise in the world and every Indian will feel proud of being a part of this incredible journey.”

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were conducted over 7 phases across the country with over 8000 candidates in the fray for 542 seats and the nation polled at 67.11 per cent of the 91 crore voters, making it the highest voter turnout in Indian parliamentary election history.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Geographic Election Commission Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp