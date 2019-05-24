Documentary on 2019 Lok Sabha elections announced by National Geographic

By Express News Service

National Geographic announced that a documentary on Indian elections has been underway and that it will be telecast soon. Shot at 37 locations across the country, the documentary has captured several facets of the elections — from several booth level officers, political leaders to ground level party workers, from first-time voters to 100-year-old voters.

The documentary is also expected to feature the Election Commission’s offices in Delhi, remote locations on the India-China border, densely populated by-lanes of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and areas of Chhattisgarh. The show promises to take the audience behind the scenes of political party’s rooms, to the ringside view of political rallies, examine the role of social media and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to Parliament.

ALSO READ | Stunner of a verdict brings many leaders down to earth

Gayatri Yadav, President and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India, said: “We are excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world. For the first time, viewers will get to understand the complexities and vastness of the largest democratic exercise in the world and every Indian will feel proud of being a part of this incredible journey.”

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were conducted over 7 phases across the country with over 8000 candidates in the fray for 542 seats and the nation polled at 67.11 per cent of the 91 crore voters, making it the highest voter turnout in Indian parliamentary election history.