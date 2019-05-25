Karan Johar to host dating show 'What The Love?' on Netflix

Home Entertainment Hindi

The 47-year-old, who has already hosted many reality shows such as 'Koffee with Karan', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 07:36 PM

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As a birthday present to ace director Karan Johar, Netflix has decided to gift itself a dating show!

The 47-year-old, who has already hosted many reality shows such as 'Koffee with Karan', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent', will now be seen hosting a dating show titled 'What the love? with Karan Johar'.

"This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix! BBCStudiosIndia," Netflix India announced on Twitter.

Post the announcement, the newly-inducted member of the Netflix family tweeted, " Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."

The announcement seems to have garnered a mixed reaction from fans. While some are excited about the show, many seem to be disappointed by Netflix's decision. "I shifted to Netflix to get away from Karan Johar and alike. Please do not bring them there," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, "What? Thodi Mehangi Coffee with Karan coz on NetflixIndia!"

Fans have been sharing few hilarious memes as well.

Another Twitter user drew a parallel between KJo and American television host Ellen Lee DeGeneres.

On the work front, Johar's last project was 'Student of the Year 2' which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and released on May 10. The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year,' which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

