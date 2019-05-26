Home Entertainment Hindi

Grandson's graduation fills Big B with pride

Agastya is the son of Big B's daughter Shweta, who also shared multiple photographs from the graduation ceremony and tagged Sevenoaks in London.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was filled with pride as his grandson Agastya graduated in London.

Agastya is the son of Big B's daughter Shweta, who also shared multiple photographs from the graduation ceremony and tagged Sevenoaks in London.

"In the blink of an eye. Congratulations Gus, you made it," Shweta wrote with one picture, and she captioned another photograph, "Journey wisely".

Amitabh was emotional about the moments.

On his blog, he wrote: "Another (grandchild) several miles away graduates and it's a moment of great pride and joy... The family is all with him and there are frequent messages and pictures flying about.

"But I mean, he was just born the other day and we had all been around his mother at Breach Candy Hospital, and carried him into the world with affection and love... And there he is today, spanking big boy, carnation on his suit lapel, hair flushed back and looking very British... And taller than everyone else in the family.

"Err...almost... still have to see where he measures against Abhishek and me," added the actor, who towers at 6 ft-plus.

Abhishek Bachchan too congratulated his nephew Agastya and said he felt like one "proud mamu".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations on your graduation Agastya. You're growing up too fast and way too tall!! #ProudMamu

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Apart from praising Agastya, Amitabh also shared a photograph of a card made by his granddaughter Aaradhya for him.

"The little one drops by after her Cannes sojourn, writes an affectionate note on a post it...," Big B wrote along with the card's image.

He dissected the card, and wrote: "She got the French beard and the glasses right... the hair has been through 440 volts, and her own self being loved with the 'U <3 I' is her righteous belief, even before I could genuinely express it myself.. the 'Hey Dood' was an after thought... and the typo... haha."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan grandson graduation Agastya graduation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp