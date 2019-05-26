Now, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' set for July 12 release

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" has a new release date, finally. It will hit the screens on July 12.

"Super 30" had earlier landed in a clash with actress Kangana Ranaut's "Mental Hai Kya" on July 26, but Hrithik urged the makers of his film to shift its release date to avoid a "media circus".

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, which has backed the film, tweeted: "'Super 30' now on July 12, 2019."

The film has been getting delayed for one reason or another.

Earlier, "Super 30" was to release on January 25, the same date as Kangana's "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

But "Super 30", based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, did not see the light of the day on that date due to pending production work after director Vikas Bahl was named in the #MeToo movement.

Later, it was rescheduled for a July 26 release. But the makers had to give up on that date as well after Kangana's "Mental Hai Kya" was moved to this date.

Hrithik had then said in a statement: "So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film 'Super 30' in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.

"Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible," added the actor, who has had a personal clash with Kangana in the past.