Ayushmann Khurrana holds up constitution in teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a righteous IPS officer extolling the virtues of the constitution in the teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. “Religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth…,” the actor quotes from the Bharatiya Samvidhan in the 47-second-long clip, “Or on the basis of any of these factors, the State shall not discriminate against any of its citizens.”

His voiceover is played over images of a mob clashing with the police, men carrying saffron and blue flags, a police van patrolling the heartlands, and a version of the B. R Ambedkar quote: “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” The teaser ends with the film’s tagline, ‘Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Aab Farq Layenge’ (We have discriminated enough, it’s time to make a difference).