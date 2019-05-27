Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against troll who threatened daughter

Last week, Kashyap had taken to Twitter to raise his concern about a rape threat his daughter Aaliyah had received from a social media user who claimed to be a Modi supporter.

Published: 27th May 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has filed an FIR against a social media user who threatened to rape his daughter.

Kashyap took to Twitter to thank the Mumbai Police which helped him with filing the FIR.

"Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process. Thank you (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis and thank you (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi Sir. As a father, I am more secure now," Kashyap tweeted.

Last week, Kashyap had taken to Twitter to raise his concern about a rape threat his daughter Aaliyah had received from a social media user who claimed to be a Modi supporter.

Kashyap had then tagged Modi in a tweet wherein he wrote: "Dear Narendra Modi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for being your dissenter."

Along with it, he uploaded a screenshot of the comment posted by the netizen on his daughter's Instagram photograph.

But Kashyap's post did not go well with actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as she did not find any just reason for mentioning Modi in his tweet.

"Dear Anurag Kashyap, I have been openly pro-Modi and yet have often received rape threats for my daughter and even myself when controversy has erupted. I have done what a right thinking citizen must do... complained to Mumbai Police and Cyber Crime cell. Not Tag PM. What's your point," Suchitra wrote.

Responding to the "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" actress' tweet, Kashyap tweeted: "Point is - one statement from him that he does not endorse hatemongers will shut them up."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rape threat social media abuse cyber bullying Mumbai police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp