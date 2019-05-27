Katrina Kaif’s debut production film to go on floors this year

By Express News Service

Katrina Kaif is looking forward to launch her own production company by the end of this year, the actor said during the promotional rounds of Bharat. Back in 2017, it was reported that Katrina had tried to buy the Hindi remake rights of the Audrey Tautou-starrer French film He Loves Me… He Loves Me Not. However, the deal could not go through at the time and not much was heard about the project.

Quizzed about her ambitions to turn producer, Katrina shared, “That French film is a story on which we are working on for some time. It’s not a French film actually, but there were a few ideas which had come to me. I really liked it and I might put my name to it as a producer. I would like to put my name on projects I feel strongly about.

There are few discussions happening. Hopefully, this year will start shooting for the film.” Asked if she would like to act in her upcoming productions as well, Katrina added, “Yes”.Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5.