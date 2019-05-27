Home Entertainment Hindi

Street Dancer 3D  to release in January 2020

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva, will release on January 24, 2020.

By Express News Service

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva, will release on January 24, 2020. The dance drama was earlier scheduled to arrive on November 8, 2019. The makers are presently shooting for the film in Dubai. The first schedule was wrapped up in London after a brief shoot in Punjab.

Besides the main cast, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa are also a part of Street Dancer 3D. The film revolves around an Indian dance crew that participates in an international competition. Varun, Shraddha and Prabhu had previously worked with Remo on Any Body Can Dance 2. Shraddha’s role in Street Dancer 3D was earlier offered to Katrina Kaif but the actor dropped out of the project due to scheduling clashes with Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and Sohail Sen and the score is provided by Hitesh Sonik. Remo D’Souza’s last directorial venture was Race 3.

