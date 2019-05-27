Tisca Chopra turns feature film writer with a thriller

By PTI

MUMBAI: After turning producer and writer with her acclaimed short "Chutney", actor Tisca Chopra has penned a feature film script of a thriller, which is currently in the final stage.

Chopra said she is also developing stories for the digital medium as a producer.

"We are doing some stuff for the web, writing it and are in the process of putting it out there. There is a feature film ready now, in terms of the script. It is almost done. I have written the script, it is a thriller and now we will be getting into the casting soon," she told PTI.

The actor said the process of writing the story was "miraculous."

"I tried writing once before this. It was a complete disaster. I was distraught. I spent a-year-and-a-half trying to do that and it went nowhere. I felt like I threw away so much of my time when it didn't happen. But then this one almost wrote itself. I am thrilled to tell this story," she added.

Chopra will be next seen in the Sudhir Mishra-directed web series "Hostages", produced by Applause Entertainment.

Remake of the 2013 Israeli television series, "Hostages" revolves around the life of a renowned surgeon, played by Chopra, who is ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in exchange for the survival of her family.