Home Entertainment Hindi

Tisca Chopra turns feature film writer with a thriller

Chopra said she is also developing stories for the digital medium as a producer.

Published: 27th May 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Tisca Chopra (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After turning producer and writer with her acclaimed short "Chutney", actor Tisca Chopra has penned a feature film script of a thriller, which is currently in the final stage.

Chopra said she is also developing stories for the digital medium as a producer.

"We are doing some stuff for the web, writing it and are in the process of putting it out there. There is a feature film ready now, in terms of the script. It is almost done. I have written the script, it is a thriller and now we will be getting into the casting soon," she told PTI.

The actor said the process of writing the story was "miraculous."

"I tried writing once before this. It was a complete disaster. I was distraught. I spent a-year-and-a-half trying to do that and it went nowhere. I felt like I threw away so much of my time when it didn't happen. But then this one almost wrote itself. I am thrilled to tell this story," she added.

Chopra will be next seen in the Sudhir Mishra-directed web series "Hostages", produced by Applause Entertainment.

Remake of the 2013 Israeli television series, "Hostages" revolves around the life of a renowned surgeon, played by Chopra, who is ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in exchange for the survival of her family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chutney Tisca Chopra Hostage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp