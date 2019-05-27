Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran action director and Ajay Devgn's dad Veeru Devgan passes away at 85

Veeru Devgan who had directed 1999 film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues.

Published: 27th May 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Veeru Devgan

Veeru Devgan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood's veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film "Hindustan Ki Kasam", starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.

"Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devganji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

"RIP Veeru Devganji. A legend of Hindi cinema. Left his mark at a time when 'pure action' without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family," Kunal Kohli wrote.

