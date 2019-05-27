Home Entertainment Hindi

Yami Gautam to wrap up Bala  earlier than expected

Yami Gautam, who is presently shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala in Kanpur, is planning to wrap up her schedule earlier to attend the China press tour of Kaabil (2017).

Published: 27th May 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Yami Gautam, who is presently shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala in Kanpur, is planning to wrap up her schedule earlier to attend the China press tour of Kaabil (2017). Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the romantic thriller co-starring Hrithik Roshan is slated for release in China on June 5. Hrithik is expected to fly to China on May 31 and will be joined by Yami soon. The film’s premiere is scheduled on June 2. 

“I’m elated with the news of the film releasing in China. Kaabil has been a special film for me and I’m glad that it’s still traveling across and finding new audiences and love,” Yami said. A revenge thriller centred on a visually-impaired couple, Kaabil received box-office success in India. The film marks Hrithik and Yami’s first release in China. 

Several recent Hindi films have witnessed commercial success in the neighbouring territory, most notably Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Andhadhun and Mom. Bala also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The film revolves around a small-town man suffering from premature balding. Yami plays the role of a ‘supermodel from Lucknow’ in the film. Ayushmann and Yami made their Bollywood debuts together in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp