Yami Gautam to wrap up Bala  earlier than expected

By Express News Service

Yami Gautam, who is presently shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala in Kanpur, is planning to wrap up her schedule earlier to attend the China press tour of Kaabil (2017). Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the romantic thriller co-starring Hrithik Roshan is slated for release in China on June 5. Hrithik is expected to fly to China on May 31 and will be joined by Yami soon. The film’s premiere is scheduled on June 2.

“I’m elated with the news of the film releasing in China. Kaabil has been a special film for me and I’m glad that it’s still traveling across and finding new audiences and love,” Yami said. A revenge thriller centred on a visually-impaired couple, Kaabil received box-office success in India. The film marks Hrithik and Yami’s first release in China.

Several recent Hindi films have witnessed commercial success in the neighbouring territory, most notably Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Andhadhun and Mom. Bala also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The film revolves around a small-town man suffering from premature balding. Yami plays the role of a ‘supermodel from Lucknow’ in the film. Ayushmann and Yami made their Bollywood debuts together in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.