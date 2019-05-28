Have you seen 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chris Hemsworth's selfie together?

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chris Hemsworth in the same frame! One can't ask for a more visually appealing picture.

The 'Gully Boy' fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to lend his voice to Hemsworth's character in 'Men in Black: International', so a selfie of the two was in order.

Siddhant shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Dropping a subtle reference to Marvel film 'Thor', which stars Hemsworth in the pivotal role, he wrote in the caption, "Am I worthy?" He also added a thunder and hammer emoji to it.

Apart from Hemsworth, 'Men in Black: International' will also feature Tessa Thompson in the lead role. Sanya Malhotra will dub Thompson's part in the Hindi version of the film.

Directed by F Gary Gray, the film also stars 'Taken' actor Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kumail Nanjiani.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.