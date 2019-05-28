Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opt out of Saaho

By Express News Service

Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy recently opted out of the Prabhas trilingual Saaho. The Raazi composers confirmed the same with a tweet from their official handle. “We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for Saaho. Here’s wishing Prabhas, Sujeet, Vamsi, Pramod, and Shyam all the luck for the film,” the tweet read.

The producers, UV creations, responded to the same with a tweet that read, “Thank you, Shankar-Ehsan-Loy for all the support. Means a lot. One of the nicest people to work with. Looking forward to working with you all soon.”

According to reports, the composing trio chose to exit the project as the makers decide to use multiple composers for the film. It is further said that while they aren’t against the idea in general, they prefer to be the sole composers for the film.