Home Entertainment Hindi

Bejoy Nambiar’s next titled Taish

Director Bejoy Nambiar has announced his next film, Taish (meaning ‘Rage’), which will star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma in the lead roles.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director Bejoy Nambiar has announced his next film, Taish (meaning ‘Rage’), which will star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. The film will go on floors in the UK in July.“Taish is a revenge drama. That’s all I can share at the moment. I am excited to work with the cast members. I am looking forward to the shoot,” Bejoy said.

Known for his experimental style, Bejoy made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film, Shaitan. His last Hindi film was Wazir (2016), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. He directed the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo in 2017 and the web-show Flip in 2019.

Jim Sarbh is known for his appearances in A Death In The Gunj, Padmaavat, and Sanju. Amit Sadh, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold, rose to fame for his performance in Kai Po Che. Harshvardhan has appeared in several Telugu films and the Bollywood films, Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan. Neha Sharma’s last appearance was in Mubarakan. She starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the World of Rudra chapter of Solo.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp