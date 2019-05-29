Bejoy Nambiar’s next titled Taish

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Director Bejoy Nambiar has announced his next film, Taish (meaning ‘Rage’), which will star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. The film will go on floors in the UK in July.“Taish is a revenge drama. That’s all I can share at the moment. I am excited to work with the cast members. I am looking forward to the shoot,” Bejoy said.

Known for his experimental style, Bejoy made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film, Shaitan. His last Hindi film was Wazir (2016), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. He directed the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo in 2017 and the web-show Flip in 2019.

Jim Sarbh is known for his appearances in A Death In The Gunj, Padmaavat, and Sanju. Amit Sadh, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold, rose to fame for his performance in Kai Po Che. Harshvardhan has appeared in several Telugu films and the Bollywood films, Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan. Neha Sharma’s last appearance was in Mubarakan. She starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the World of Rudra chapter of Solo.