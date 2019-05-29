Home Entertainment Hindi

Biopic on anti-terrorist activist Mahendra Singh Bitta in works

Titled Zinda Saheed, the film on Bitta’s life will go on floors in the first-half of 2020. The makers are in talk with celebrated actors and directors for the project.

Producers Shailendra Singh and Priya Gupta have acquired the rights to make a film on anti-terror activist Mahendra Singh Bitta. Hailing from Punjab, M S Bitta survived an assassination attempt in 1993 and is known as ‘Indian’s most bombed man’, having survived 15 bomb attacks by terrorists. He is the chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front.

Talking about the film, Shailendra says, “Bitta’s story deserves to be told – to inspire us all in these very divisive times. I thank Bitta for trusting us to tell his story. It will be a game-changer for Bollywood.”
Priya added, “Bitta’s life is a living example of how you can serve your country without a kursi (chair) or a wardi (uniform). Unlike our great leaders like Bhagat Singh and others,  Bitta is a zinda shaheed (living martyr). We are very proud and excited to be making this film.”

Mahendra Singh Bitta

