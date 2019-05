Marwan Kenzari joins Theron’s The Old Guard

By Express News Service

Marwan Kenzari

Aladdin-fame Marwan Kenzari has joined the cast of Netflix’s action film The Old Guard.The 36-year-old actor, who plays the villainous Jafar in Disney’s live-action adventure film, Aladdin, joins Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in the project.

The film is based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.The Old Guard focuses on a small group of immortal soldiers who have been working as mercenaries for centuries.

But the group, led by a woman named Andy (Theron), get a shock when they find a new immortal woman, not long after they discover an evil group has video evidence of their immortality.