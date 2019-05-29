Upcoming web series on India’s riveting scandals

By Express News Service

Producers Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma and Girish Johar are set to produce a multi-season web-series based on police investigations of national interest. The first season of the yet-to-be-titled show is based on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The second season delves into the Hawala financial scandal case exploring the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

The events have been picked from the case files of former policeman and social activist Amod Kanth, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to probe the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Each season will cover one high-profile case, showcasing the in-depth investigation of the crime and analysing their influence on the political and socio-economic course of the country.

Say the producers, “We were always intrigued by cases like these which changed the face of crime in India. Once we heard the details from Mr. Kanth, we were sure that the real stories should be told to the Indian and global audiences. We got him on board as we are sure these stories will not only be an eye-opener but will change our perception of what goes on inside the corridors of politics and power.”

The makers are in advanced stages of talks with key talents and technicians for the show.