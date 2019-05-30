Amitabh Bachchan captures three Bachchan generations in one frame

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photograph of three generations of the Bachchan family in one frame.

Big B, an avid social media user, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday night to share a collage of the three generations -- his fathers late celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan holding the cine icon in his arms.

The second image in the collage was that of Big B's carrying his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his arms.

In the third image, Abhishek is seen holding his daughter Aaradhya. The caption on the image read: "Three generations in one frame, Bachchan".

While the tweet read: "Peeri dar peeri... Jeevani ki peeri."

T 3179 - पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी ; जीवनी की पीढ़ी !!! pic.twitter.com/BEzoMwVKrH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2019

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama "Brahmastra". The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.