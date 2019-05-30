Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan captures three Bachchan generations in one frame

The second image in the collage was that of Big B's carrying his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his arms.

Published: 30th May 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photograph of three generations of the Bachchan family in one frame.

Big B, an avid social media user, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday night to share a collage of the three generations -- his fathers late celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan holding the cine icon in his arms.

The second image in the collage was that of Big B's carrying his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his arms.

In the third image, Abhishek is seen holding his daughter Aaradhya. The caption on the image read: "Three generations in one frame, Bachchan".

While the tweet read: "Peeri dar peeri... Jeevani ki peeri."

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama "Brahmastra". The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp