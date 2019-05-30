Mandana Karimi, Sunny Leone team up for horror-comedy

By Express News Service

Mandana Karimi and Sunny Leone have teamed up for an upcoming horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. Directed by Prasad Tatineni, and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Paramdeep Singh Sandhu, the film will go on floors in Noida next month.

Mandana, who plays a character with grey shades in the film, shares, “It’s a very interesting story and I have never done something like this before.

I have met Sunny at a few events that we did together. She is lovely. We have a huge surprise for the audience through this film.”Sunny Leone was last seen in the Malayalam films Rangeela and Madhura Raja.