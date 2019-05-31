Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyank Sharma joins Adah Sharma on the Holiday

Actor Priyank Sharma will soon be seen in the web series The Holiday along with Adah Sharma.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:01 AM

By Express News Service

“I’m super excited to join this show. I have seen The Zoom Studios’ previous series and what’s fascinating is that they create real-life narratives,” Priyank said, in a statement. 

“The Holiday is a montage of epic adventures, misadventures that follows when best friends come together for a crazy ride. The story is full of fun and entertainment and one that will resonate with people,” he added.  The cast of the show will be flying out to Mauritius soon for a three-week schedule. 

“I am a total water baby and I am pretty kicked that Mauritius is our shoot location. It’s a fab destination and this holiday couldn’t be any better. It’s truly going to be one epic adventure,” said Priyank.The actor, who was seen in MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, will flaunt a new look for the series.  

