Ranveer Singh's post will remind you of India's 1983 cricket world cup victory!

The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

NEW DELHI:  Ranveer Singh, who is all set to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and recreate the iconic World Cup win of 1983 on the silver screen with his upcoming film '83', shared a post remembering the 1983 victory.

The 33-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a video which features snippets of newspaper clippings of the 1983 cricket world cup victory. After showcasing various newspaper clippings, the clip ends with a prestigious cricket trophy.

India was rejoicing back then as they created history after winning the trophy. Last week, Ranveer shared pictures of having a gala time with the one and only Kapil Dev.

Some time back, ahead of the London schedule, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared a still in which he was seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence. Giving a glimpse of his session, Ranveer shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Becoming the Hurricane."

Ranveer, who is essaying the role of Kapil, has been sweating out to get into the character. Last month, the actor shared a video, which showed Ranveer working out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The clip also features the actor training with Kapil, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.

'83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Ranveer Singh Kapil Dev '83'

