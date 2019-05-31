Home Entertainment Hindi

Slow but steady rise of Samarth Shandilya

With over 300 TV commercials and serials like Saavdhan India and daily soap Perfect Pati under his belt, Samarth Shandilya is a popular face on TV. 

Published: 31st May 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Samarth Shandilya

Samarth Shandilya

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

With over 300 TV commercials and serials like Saavdhan India and daily soap Perfect Pati under his belt, Samarth Shandilya is a popular face on TV. Waiting for the release of his fifth movie, Jai Mummy Di, written and directed by Navjot Gulati, Shandliya is all excited and says, “It’s a classic Luv Ranjan movie that you must watch.”  

Born and brought up in Delhi, Shandilya says he spent most of his school days acting and playing sports. 
“At Gyan Bharati School where I studied, a lot of stress was laid on performing arts and sports. Even now when I reflect on my theatre and acting experiences in school or when I trained at the National School of Drama, I always remember ‘the rush’ acting brought to me from the very beginning whether I was on stage or in front of the camera. And it still does, every single time I’m on sets and the camera’s ready to roll,” he adds.

After completing his BA from Delhi University, he did an MBA in marketing. And then spilled the beans to his parents that his heart lay in acting and he wanted to make a career out of it. His parents agreed, or perhaps, saw it coming. “Not just my parents but even my grandmother and larger family has been very supportive. They are my A-team back home. They keep my spirits high and I’m grateful to have their blessings,” he says.

In 2011, Shandilya moved to Mumbai as “travelling to and from Mumbai was consuming a lot of time”. He began with modelling, and did over 150 print ads before people started recognising him, and auditions for TV commercials rolled in. “My first TV commercial was for MTNL 3G Jadoo.  It paved the way for many others and slowly I set foot into TV serials,” says Shandilya, listing Sada Haqq, Savdhaan India and Zindagi Ke Crossroads among others.

In 2015, while doing TV commercials and serials, he auditioned for Sabki Bajegi Band, written and directed by RJ Anirudh Chawla. “I got selected. The cast included Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas and Jhanvi Desai, and it was great working with them.” Shandilya has been consistent since then, having done an Anurag Kashyap production, Trip in Goa (currently streaming on Voot), I Am Kalam and Mall Road Dilli.

Ask the Delhi boy how it is to live in Mumbai, and he’s quick to reply, “Mumbai keeps me on my toes and feels no less than home now. Mumbai is the only city that not only fuels my dreams but brings them to reality. I do miss Delhi but primarily for maa ke haath ke paranthe, the winters and spending time with my family, friends and pet dogs. That’s why I always make it a point to spend a week or two in Delhi in December-January… plus a spontaneous trip to the hills with friends.” Shandilya idolises Shah Rukh Khan. “I am a jabra fan of SRK. His journey is inspiring and he’s absolutely admirable.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perfect Pati Samarth Shandilya Saavdhan India Jai Mummy Di

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp