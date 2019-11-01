Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan starts shooting for next film 'Radhe'

Salman is currently looking forward to the release of "Dabangg 3", which is set to bow out on December 20.

Salman Khan with the cast and crew of 'Radhe.'

Salman Khan with the cast and crew of 'Radhe.' (Photo | Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that shooting for his Eid 2020 release "Radhe" has commenced.

Salman will be essaying the title role in the film, which reunites him with director Prabhudeva, and also features his frequent collaborator Randeep Hooda as well as "Bharat" co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

"Radhe" will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The 53-year-old actor took to social media to share the news.

"And the journey begins #RadheEid2020 @SohailKhan @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @atulreellife @nikhilnamit @SKFilmsOfficial @reellifeprodn" He also shared a photo from the sets which also features Prabhudeva, Hooda, Shroff, Khan, Patani and producer Atul Agnihotri.

