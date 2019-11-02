Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat to release on December 6

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s mega-budget film Panipat will hit the screens on December 6 this year. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead and Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

The film based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. Sunita Gowarikar, who is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar’s Vision World, said in a statement, “Panipat will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance.” The film is released by Reliance Entertainment worldwide.