Arjun Kanungo turns party rocker again with 'Hona Chaida'

By Express News Service

Arjun Kanungo is charting an unfamiliar territory in his next single. Having delivered hits like Khoon Choos Le, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Aaya Na Tu, and others, the 29-year-old singer/composer is now venturing into hip-hop with Hona Chaida, an energetic electro-pop party number. Excerpts:

What are your expectations with this track?

I never have any expectations. I’ve always been interested in dance music but also in singing ballads. So I took a break for a year and focused on my ballad game. After releasing three non-film ballads with VYRL originals, I’m happy to be writing dance songs again. I feel like electronic dance music as a culture hasn’t grown organically in India and I’m hoping it will with songs like this.

We hear that this song marks your debut in the rap genre. How was your experience?

It’s a first for me in many ways! First time I’ve rapped on a song in Hindi, first time I danced on a song and first time I have contributed significantly to the lyrics. I wrote the rap myself.

Tell us a little about how VYRL Originals is offering a platform for original music.

They just want to make good content that will impact music culture in India. This is the only platform that is focused on non-film music and that in itself is a huge deal. Non-film music is almost at par with film music now and platforms like VYRL are making that happen. They also guide us artistes when we need to be guided.