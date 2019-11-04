Home Entertainment Hindi

It's so hard to shoot here: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Delhi pollution

Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday as hundreds of distraught people took to social media to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra-Mask

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo of her wearing a mask in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in the national capital for the shoot of her upcoming film "The White Tiger", has voiced concern over the rising pollution levels in the city.

On Sunday, Priyanka posted a selfie on her official Instagram page where she is seen wearing a pollution mask.

In the caption, "The Sky is Pink" actor said it was difficult to shoot the film, which also features Rajkummar Rao, in the city.

"Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We are blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe" Priyanka posted.

Delhi is witnessing one of the worst episodes of pollution and smog.

Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday as hundreds of distraught people took to social media to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality.

"The White Tiger", an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, is set at Netflix.

The streamer is producing the project based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel in association with Mukul Deora while Priyanka will serve as executive producer.

The film, which will also mark the acting debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame.

Bahrani is also writing the screenplay.

READ HERE | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a fun-filled first Karva Chauth, check out pictures!

Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra The White Tiger Delhi pollution Delhi air quality Delhi smog
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp