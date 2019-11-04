Tara Sutaria reveals she gave up 'Kabir Singh'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood.

The actor, who made her debut with "Student of the Year 2", said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or industry kids, in the Hindi film industry.

"In the conventional way, I don't think there are any struggles for me. It's just that I want to get out of my shell a little bit and not be so shy because it's an industry of people who are go-getters. They are so tough and there is no room for anyone who is reserved or sensitive, so I need to work on that," Tara told PTI in an interview here.

Her first film, produced by Karan Johar, received poor reviews but managed to rake in decent numbers and the actor believes the movie was a success.

"I think it did make money, it was not a failure. A lot of people think so and I just want to clarify that. I think it did well. It didn't do as much as people expected it to and that's fine. I am huge fan of the first film. I hope they make a part three at some point. I felt great to be part of the film and I couldn't have asked for a better debut," she said.

Tara said while she was shooting for "SOTY 2", she started receiving offers for films, which included "Kabir Singh" and the upcoming "Marjaavaan".

The actor said she had to let go of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer due to date issues.

Kiara Advani was eventually cast as female lead.

Tara is looking forward to the release of "Marjaavaan", in which she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

"The love story is so different and there are very few films that have the hero killing the heroine and that intrigued me to do it. It's a masala film but my role is meaty. I play a mute girl and I had to work on it. It is difficult to learn the sign language. I wanted to get it right because I did not want any person from the community to feel bad."

The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, is scheduled to be released on November 15.