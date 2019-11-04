Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara to release on February 21 2020

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who marked the completion of 30 years of his hit crime drama Parinda on Sunday, announced the release date of his new directorial project, Shikara.

“Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir to release on 21st February, 2020. From director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Presented by Fox Star Hindi,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films.

The filming for Shikara, which is being bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, reportedly began in March 2018 in Kashmir. The film is said to chronicle the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, and rising militancy in the state. It stars newcomers in the lead, and also features popular Kashmiri actors in the cast.