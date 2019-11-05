Home Entertainment Hindi

Grateful to have a Netflix film in my kitty: Sapna Pabbi on 'Drive'

The actor talks about working in the Dharma Productions film, her role in Inside Edge 2 and doing a cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s next 

Published: 05th November 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sapna Pabbi

Bollywood actress Sapna Pabbi

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive is revving on Netflix since November 1. The Dharma Productions film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in the lead roles. London-born Sapna made her Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan (2015) and has appeared in the web shows Breathe, The Trip, Reunion and Bombers. In Drive, she essays Naina, a member of a street racing gang planning a heist at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Naina is quite a badass, or is meant to be on the outside, but a big softy on the inside just like her boyfriend and partner in crime Bikki,” Sapna said.

“It was fun to play a character with a slight catty edge, as I’ve never really explored that personality on screen before. I’m super grateful to have a Dharma and Netflix film in my kitty.” 

After Drive, Sapna will be seen in Inside Edge 2. The returning season of the Amazon Prime show also stars Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi and Sayani Gupta.

“My character in Inside edge 2 is a lead and pivotal to the storyline and carries one of the main branches of the show. I can’t reveal too much yet, but she’s definitely a breath of fresh air.” 

Additionally, Sapna has shot for a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s next. “I’ve just wrapped a cameo in London with one of my favourite directors —  Anurag Kashyap! Working with him was always a dream, grateful that it’s come true. I am starting another OTT series soon and a feature in the next couple of months.” 

Asked for TV recommendations, Sapna lists off: “Being from England, I’ve grown up on some really amazing shows like the Inbetweeners, Skins and Shameless. However, I think Friends has been my permanent favourite. Currently, I’m waiting for the third seasons of Fleabag and The Crown.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sapna Pabbi Drive Netflix
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp