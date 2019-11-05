Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH Panipat trailer | This Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor-starrer is an insipid mix of 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'

The three-minute-fourteen-second trailer takes you to a trip to the historical saga as the movie is set in 1761.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali in 'Panipat'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Panipat' was released on Tuesday.

Arjun Kapoor shared the trailer on his social media handle and captioned it as, "Panipat Trailer, Presenting the #PanipatTrailer - The Battle That Changed History. Releasing Dec 6."

The three-minute-fourteen-second trailer takes you to a trip to the historical saga as the movie is set in 1761. The film is based on the 'third battle of Panipat.'

The trailer shows that the 'Marathas' were holding supreme power with no-one to challenge them until an invader sets his eyes on the throne of Hindostan.

It presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other 'Parvati Bai' (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior 'Sadashiv Rao Bhau' in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The trailer promises to take us to the battlefield with gigantic sets of warfare and bloodshed.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the 'Third battle of Panipat.' The movie also features Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to hit the screen on December 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Panipat Panipat trailer
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp