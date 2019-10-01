Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya Rai gives desi touch to Angelina Jolie-starrer 'Maleficent'

Aishwarya Rai will lend her voice for Hollywood star Angelina Jolies character in Disneys 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil' in Hindi.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will lend her voice for Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's character in Disneys "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" in Hindi.

The central character Maleficent is voiced by Jolie in the original version of the much awaited sequel "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", which is a tale of good versus evil.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai back on Instagram post 2-month break

"Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" sees Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

"Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent's role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya's persona, which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend," said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turn Amul girls as brand celebrates their Cannes look

Jolie reprises her iconic role as Maleficent in the follow-up to the 2014 film.

"Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" releases in English and Hindi in theatres across India on October 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maleficent Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp