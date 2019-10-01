Home Entertainment Hindi

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' actress Shweta Basu Prasad stresses on the importance of humour

Shweta Basu Prasad will soon be seen in the role of Gudiya, a strong and confident girl who is proud of her dusky complexion.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad (File Photo | Suresh, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Basu Prasad says humour is a great way to educate people about deeper issues.

Shweta will soon be seen in the role of Gudiya, a strong and confident girl who is proud of her dusky complexion, in Zee Theatre's upcoming teleplay "Gudiya Ki Shaadi". It is about how she copes when she loses her eyebrows on her wedding day.

"The standard for beauty that society has set is questioned in the play. I think humour is a great way to educate people about deeper issues, and "Gudiya ki Shaadi" achieves that. It leaves subtle hints about how society, relatives and even families in many parts of our country perceive girls," Shweta said.

"To be educated, to get married at a certain age to look a certain way or behave in a certain way and make a big fuss about nothing, because people are mostly consumed by what others think. This cine-play tries to break that notion," she added.

Talking about "Gudiya Ki Shaadi", she said: "The cine-play is about how Gudiya a day before her wedding accidentally gets rid of her eyebrows, making her look 'different' I didn't shave my brows hence a lot of make-up to conceal it. Which I think was my once in a lifetime experience, I don't know when will be I offered such a unique role again which requires me without my brows on screen. I looked like Gamora from 'Avengers', except brown and not green, I have never done theatre so as an actor...it was a refreshing experience to read and block it like a play for about 10-12 days and then shoot the play like we shoot movies/series."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shweta Basu Prasad Badrinath Ki Dulhania
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp