Home Entertainment Hindi

Did Shah Rukh Khan forget to call Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone had to remind Shah Rukh Khan on the social media after the superstar got busy with work and forgot to call her.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had to remind Shah Rukh Khan on the social media after the superstar got busy with work and forgot to call her.

Shah Rukh had on Monday shared a black and white image on himself on Twitter. In the image, the superstar was seen cleaning his library and he wrote: "Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby and smelling of books, dust and happiness..."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone tags Ranveer Singh in funny relationship meme

Deepika immediately wrote back: "Hello! You were supposed to call me!" Her comment has garnered 1.8K retweets and 22.3K likes so far.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Om Shanti Om". She was later seen sharing screen space with the "Dilwale" star in "Chennai Express".

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone calls hubby Ranveer 'daddie' on Instagram, leaves fans guessing if she's pregnant

She will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "83".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp