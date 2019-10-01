Farhan Akhtar’s 'Toofan' to release on October 2, 2020

By Express News Service

Toofan, Farhan Akhtar’s second collaboration with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is set to hit the screens next year on October 2.

Rakeysh and Farhan previously collaborated on the sports film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic of legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

The first-look poster of Toofan, which is written by Anjum Rajabali, was unveiled on Monday.

It features a heavily-chiselled Farhan practising air punches in an empty ring.

The fictional film also stars Paresh Rawal as Farhan’s trainer, and Darshan Kumar as Dharmesh Patil, a Maharashtrian boxer.