Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram, see her first post

The singer, who recently turned 90, made foray into the photo-and-video sharing platform on the night of October 30.

Lata Mangeshkar shared her photo holding the book 'Didi Aur Main' based on her life, penned by her sister Meena Khadikar.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has joined Instagram.

The singer, who recently turned 90, made foray into the photo-and-video sharing platform on Monday night.

She announced the news of her debut on Twitter and shared the link to her Instagram profile.

"Namaskar.Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun. (Namaskar. Today I have joined Instagram to connect with you all)" Mangeshkar wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar's Instagram profile which is yet to get the offical account mark. ( Photo | lata_mangeshkar )

She shared her photo holding the book "Didi Aur Main" based on her life, penned by her sister Meena Khadikar.

The memoir was released on September 29, a day after the iconic singer's birthday.

Mangeshkar also posted another picture posing with her two sisters -- Meena and Usha Mangeshkar, holding the book.

"Namaskar! Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi kitab Didi Aur Main ki peheli copy bhent ki.

(Yesterday my younger sister Meena Khadikar gifted me the first copy of the book that she wrote on me)" she captioned the second photo.

Her bio reads, "Official Instagram Account of Lata Mangeshkar" but the profile is yet to be verified.

Mangeshkar has amassed over 51.9k followers already.

