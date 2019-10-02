Home Entertainment Hindi

Excited about 'Raahgir' premiere at Jio MAMI fest, says Adil Hussain

'Raahgir' tells a tale of human empathy in time of crisis and revolves around three characters and their relationship as they embark on a journey in search of livelihood.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed actor Adil Hussain is happy and excited about the fact that his next film "Raahgir" (The Wayfarers) will have its India premiere at 21st edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The film, he said, narrates one of the most beautiful stories of how humanity thrives even amongst the poorest of the poor.

"Raahgir is one of the most beautiful stories of humanity thriving amongst the poorest of the poor. I am really happy and excited that the film will have its India premiere at MAMI film festival. I am deeply curious and eager to receive the responses from the MAMI audience!" said Adil, while interacting with the media along with film's director Goutam Ghose and producer Amit Agarwal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"Raahgir" tells a tale of human empathy in time of crisis and revolves around three characters and their relationship as they embark on a journey in search of livelihood.

Said Goutam Ghose: "After Busan film festival, the selection of our film at MAMI is definitely good news. After the announcement, the whole team was elated. It's been a good journey so far and we hope the film wins hearts wherever it travels."

"Raahgir" will be screened in the section named 'A Window On Asian Cinema', which is being held from October 3 to 12. It will be screened under the Spotlight section at MAMI, which is being held from October 17 to 24.

"MAMI is one of the most credible platforms and their faith in our film speaks volumes. It's been a wonderful journey with Goutam da. We hope people who watch the film will like it too," said producer Amit Agarwal.

While Goutam Ghose is a multiple National Award-winning filmmaker, Agarwal has earlier backed Bollywood projects such as "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Simran".

"Raahgir" also features Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome.

