'Falguni Pathak' breaks stereotypes, says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who recently performed with Garba Queen Falguni Pathak on her song 'Chudi jo khanki' at Navratri Utsav, has praised the singer.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Taapsee Pannu Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently performed with Garba Queen Falguni Pathak on her song "Chudi jo khanki" at Navratri Utsav, has praised the singer, saying she broke several stereotypes.

"It was such fun dancing with Falguni. She breaks stereotypes in the way she conducts herself, just like the daadis," said Taapsee, referring to the Shooter Daadis who form the subject of her upcoming film, "Saand ki Aankh".

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' sparks debate on 60-plus casting

Taapsee was speaking at an event to promote her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh", which is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, or Shooter Daadis, essayed in the film by Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar.

"I have prayed for the success of 'Saand Ki Aankh'. I am sure we'll take this story to the remotest recesses of the country," added Bhumi.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some stunning photos of versatile actress Taapsee Pannu

The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

