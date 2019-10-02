Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan concerned over Patna flood

Due to the flooding, schools have been closed, exams have also been postponed and even date of official and private functions have been extended.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan is concerned over people battling floods in the Bihar capital.

Hrithik, who recently essayed the role of Patna-based Super 30 programme founder Anand Kumar in "Super 30", took to Twitter and said he hopes the situation gets better.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi seek help for Bihar flood victims

"My heart goes out to the people of Patna who have been battling floods caused by torrential rain since almost a week now. I hope the situation gets better there soon," Hritik tweeted on Wednesday.

Heavy rains in Bihar have claimed 43 lives and thousands have been affected.

ALSO READ: Bihar rains - Air India waives off penalties on cancellation for flights to and from Patna till Oct 3

Due to the flooding, schools have been closed, exams have also been postponed and even date of official and private functions have been extended.

Other celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who hail from Bihar, have appealed to people to help the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Patna flood Patna
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp