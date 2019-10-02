Home Entertainment Hindi

Kalki Koechlin shares her first pregnancy picture

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has shared her first pregnancy photograph flaunting her blossoming baby bump on social media.

Published: 02nd October 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared her first pregnancy photograph flaunting her blossoming baby bump on social media.

Kalki on Monday took to Instagram to share the image. In the photograph, the "Dev. D" actress is seen sitting on a couch in a beautiful white cotton dress.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin pregnant, planning water birth in Goa

She captioned it: "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!"

Kalki Koechlin's first pregnancy picture (Photo | Kalki Koechlin Instagram) 

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.

ALSO READ: Anjali and Kalki Koechlin to star in Vignesh Shivan's anthological web series?

Later in September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child and is date in December. She is planning to deliver her baby through water birthing in Goa.

On the work front, Kalki's latest is the ZEE5 original web series "Bhram". The actress, who recently made her Tamil film debut with "Nerkonda Paarvai", is currently prepping for another web series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin pregnancy picture Kalki Koechlin pregnancy
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp