'Saand Ki Aankh' is a film about equality of women: Bhumi Pednekar

'Saand Ki Aankh' is inspired by Chandro Tomar, or Shooter Dadi, and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar or Revolver Dadi, from Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh", feels inequality towards women are burning reality even in today's time. She hopes that the film brings about some change in the way people think and celebrate daughters.

"'Saand Ki Aankh' is a film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It's taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age-old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country. These women started a revolution," Bhumi said.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' sparks debate on 60-plus casting

She added: "And that's exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly, they were a part of a system that didn't give them any opportunities cause the society just didn't know better, but they didn't want the same for their daughters and granddaughters."

"Saand Ki Aankh" is inspired by Chandro Tomar, or Shooter Dadi, and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar or Revolver Dadi, from Uttar Pradesh, who are said to be the oldest sharpshooters in India.

Bhumi is deeply inspired by Chandro and Prakashi's journey.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu lived with real-life 'revolver dadis' for 'Saand Ki Aankh'

"In their 60's they broke all shackles of patriarchy through a very inspiring and truly overwhelming journey. Laughing, smiling with never a dull moment they paved the path for a flourished future not just for their girls but for over 50,000 children. They are full of love, warmth, hope and all things positive. They are such fun and full of life. Their story is one to be remembered," she said.

The actress calls "Saand Ki Aankh" "an out and out family film".

"Because it is important for the whole family to see this movie and realise that knowingly or unknowingly it is always the woman of the house who get subjected to inequality, it is her dreams that more often than not become secondary or non-relevant," said Bhumi.

She added: "I hope, through our film and through the inspiring dadis we can bring about some change in way people think. We need to celebrate our daughters. Love them, nurture them and let them shine."

