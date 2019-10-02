Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim's first-ever magazine cover goes viral

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's first magazine cover has taken the Internet by storm.

Sara on Tuesday shared a couple of photos of the magazine cover on her Instagram profile.

In the pictures, Sara looks stunning in a net sari with a quirky multi-coloured one-sleeved blouse while Ibrahim can be seen twinning with her in a black outfit by designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

ALSO READ: 'I'm being chosen rather than me choosing', says Sara Ali Khan on working with Imtiaz Ali, David Dhawan

She captioned the video: "Yo Bro".

The photograph currently has over 14,46, 341 likes.

The "Simmba" actress also shared a video, in which the brother-sister duo could be seen twinning in white attires by the designers and captioned it: "Say cheese."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt vs Sara Ali Khan - The airport attitude battle

The video has garnered over 33,26,836 likes.

On the Bollywood front, Sara will next be seen in director David Dhawan's directorial "Coolie No.1," which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie wih the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The comedy film is slated to release in May next year.

TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan
Comments

