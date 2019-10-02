Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children adaptation put on hold

By Express News Service

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix adaptation of Midnight’s Children has been put on hold.

“The project is on hold at the moment. It’s an internal matter I cannot discuss. I don’t know what will happen next,” Vishal told us while promoting the upcoming edition of the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

It was announced earlier this year that Vishal would be overseeing an adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Booker Prize-winning novel.

Actor Ishaan Khatter was reportedly cast as the protagonist Saleem Sinai, but left the project due to creative differences with the makers.