When Kapil Sharma dressed up like Navjot Singh Sidhu

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, host of the weekly comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show", dressed up as former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and took a dig at his new guest and actress Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. He recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

In the video, Kapil says ""Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hun: 'Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap'. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap."

He captioned it: "Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss."

The video currently has 1,997,594 likes on Instagram.

The clip left social media user in splits.

A user wrote: "U r stand up comedy is unbeatable."

Another commented: "Haha mast but sahi bola apne."

One simply showered love at Kapil by saying: "Love you Kapil sir."

