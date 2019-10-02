Home Entertainment Hindi

When Kapil Sharma dressed up like Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kapil Sharma recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, host of the weekly comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show", dressed up as former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and took a dig at his new guest and actress Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. He recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma shares picture with wife from babymoon

In the video, Kapil says ""Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hun: 'Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap'. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap."

He captioned it: "Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss."

The video currently has 1,997,594 likes on Instagram.

The clip left social media user in splits.

A user wrote: "U r stand up comedy is unbeatable."

ALSO READ: From Kapil Sharma to Comedy Circus - The fall of stand-up comedy shows on Hindi TV channels

Another commented: "Haha mast but sahi bola apne."

One simply showered love at Kapil by saying: "Love you Kapil sir."

A netizan wrote: "U r stand up comedy is unbeatable."

TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Kapil Sharma
