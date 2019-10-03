Indian films go far East: Shwetaabh Singh

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Like most 17-year-olds, he had many dreams in his heart. He wanted to be a film actor. But destiny had something else in store for him and he turned into a producer. And when you accept your destiny, good things start coming your way. That’s what happened with Shwetaabh Singh.

He was busy giving auditions for various films in Mumbai when two of his seniors from FTII reached out to him with scripts they wanted to make films on. They wanted him to source finances and turn into their producer. Singh happily agreed.

“I firmly believe one should remain open to all opportunities. Moreover, I want to be associated with movies in any which way, though my first preference still is to be an actor,” he smiles.

Going with the flow of life, Singh pooled in finances and gave a free hand to his directors, Kislay and Prateek Vats, to make the films they wanted to. “Both were my seniors at Kirori Mal College and I trusted them. I felt whatever they will make will definitely be good,” he says.

His trust was not misplaced. Both Aise Hee, directed by Kislay and Eeb Allay Ooo, directed by Prateek Vats have received great openings. “It is not just the content but how it is treated that is more important. And this is what makes one film different from the others,” he says.

Two hourlong Aise Hee has been selected for the main competition at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 to be held from October 3 to 12 at the Busan Cinema Centre. The film will compete with 13 other films from countries like China, Iran, Japan and Koreaamong others. It is the only Indian film to have been selected for the New Currents section.

Eeb Allay Ooo, 1 hour 40 minutes, will have its world premiere at Pingyao International Film Festival in China where it is the only Indian film in competition.The India premiere of both these films will happen at the JioMAMI Film Festival 2019 where these will be screened under the India Gold section. “This section screens only 10 films and it is a great feeling that two of my films have found a place there,” says Singh.

Humble beginning

A resident of Kaka Nagar in New Delhi, Shwetaabh Singh did his schooling from DPS RK Puram and then joined Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College.

It was in college that he was initiated into the world of acting through its theatre society, The Players. By the end of three years, Singh was certain that he wanted to make a career in acting, so after college he joined the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune where he was exposed to different aspects of filmmaking and world cinema.

“It was at FTII that my views broadened so while I still want to be an actor, I have not closed other windows,” says Singh. “As you study filmmaking and understand the art and craft, its intricacies do you realise what you want to do,” he adds.

The road ahead

Singh plans to release his film on various OTT platforms. “Netflix and Amazon have great reach and can touch a wide audience base. I know films like these won’t be successful elsewhere,” he says.

On his upcoming ventures, Singh says he has a couple of stories with him “but to raise finances on your own for every project is difficult”.“Financers wait for you to create a name before putting their money on you. Ideally, a person needs backing when he/she is starting. One must see the potential of a person,”he says.

