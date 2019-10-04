Home Entertainment Hindi

Music soothes my heart, brings peace to my soul, says singer Shael

Singer Shael’s new single Makhmali Pyaar, released just a week ago, is already playing on most online platforms.

Shael with actress Sameksha, who starred in the single of his latest video Makhmali Pyaar

Shael with actress Sameksha, who starred in the single of his latest video Makhmali Pyaar.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Singer Shael’s new single Makhmali Pyaar, released just a week ago, is already playing on most online platforms. Not entirely unexpected though.

This romantic ballad, featuring Shael and his long-time friend, Sameksha, is no different from the previous ones from his stable – soft and melodious, it tugs at your heartstrings.

In Delhi for the launch of his music video, Shael is all praise for the city. “Delhi is home. This is where my mom and sister live. This is where I write my songs. I have to go for work to Mumbai but once I finish my work, I am always back. I have never liked Mumbai much,” he says.

“Delhi is a huge market for music. Not just this city, in fact the entire north India is a promising market for singers and musicians. When I was working with Universal Music, the maximum orders for my cassettes came from the North,” he adds.

Happy with the current trend of releasing solos rather than complete albums, he says, “You release one song, observe the reaction and then begin working on the next accordingly,” he says.

The 41-year-old entered the music industry in 2002, and in 2006, gave us the huge hit, Soniye Hiriye. Since then, the singer has been making songs in the melody genre and never looked back.

“Unlike hip hop, rock and rap, melody will never go out of fashion. It appeals to a wide cross-section of people, irrespective of age. And it comes naturally to me,” he says, adding, “Music has a therapeutic effect on me. It brings peace to my soul, soothes the heart and quietens my mind.”

Shael opines it is foolish to compete with fellow singers and musicians as there is space for everyone.

“All singers have a fan base of their own. Talent can never remain hidden, it always shines through. There is no need to get stressed unnecessarily due to competitors. Personally, I have never thought about competition. I am passionate about my work, and content in my space,” he says.

All praise for the upcoming crop of singers, he is equally critical of the ones who don’t do proper riyaaz.

“A singer must have thorough knowledge of musical notes which comes with hours and hours of practising. Also, if you sing from the heart, you are bound to touch the hearts of others,” he says, stressing that there’s no shortcut to success.

“There are a lot of opportunities these days, so many singing competitions and platforms, including the digital ones, where one can showcase the talent. But it is important to gain expertise through regular practice,” says Shael who, till date, does a minimum of two hours’ riyaaz every day with his harmonium. 

