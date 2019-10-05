Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar wins Face of Asia award at Busan International Film Festival

Bhumi's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare', which features her alongside Konkona Sen, had its world premiere at BIFF.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

BUSAN: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been honoured with the Face of Asia award the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Bhumi's upcoming film "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare", which features her alongside Konkona Sen, had its world premiere at BIFF on Friday.

The film is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor. The award was conferred upon the actor by a prominent film and fashion magazine of Korea.

"I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It's my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances.

"I hope to be part of a brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in future. I would want to thank my entire cast, my director Alankrita Shrivastava and my producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor for this great opportunity," Bhumi said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Busan International Film Festival Face of Asia
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp