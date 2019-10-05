Bhumi Pednekar wins Face of Asia award at Busan International Film Festival

By PTI

BUSAN: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been honoured with the Face of Asia award the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Bhumi's upcoming film "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare", which features her alongside Konkona Sen, had its world premiere at BIFF on Friday.

The film is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor. The award was conferred upon the actor by a prominent film and fashion magazine of Korea.

"I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It's my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances.

"I hope to be part of a brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in future. I would want to thank my entire cast, my director Alankrita Shrivastava and my producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor for this great opportunity," Bhumi said in a statement.