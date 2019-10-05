Hrithik to begin work on Krrish 4 soon

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 is back on track. The project was put on the back-burner when director Rakesh Roshan underwent surgery in January after he was diagnosed with cancer of the skin. In a recent interaction, Hrithik confirmed that his father is better now and will be returning to direct Krrish 4. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

Rakesh Roshan previously directed Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013) in the series. The fourth instalment in the superhero franchise was announced in 2017. The film is scheduled for release on Christmas 2020.

Hrithik’s latest release War has opened to record numbers at the box-office. The action-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.