Ram Madhvani’s next a search for Kohinoor diamond?

By Express News Service

Director Ram Madhvani’s next will centre on a search for the Kohinoor diamond, claims report. The filmmaker is developing his original script with a studio.

Set in present times, the film will mix elements of comedy and adventure. Ram’s company, Equinox Features, is working on multiple projects at the moment, including a film on climate change.

Additionally, Ram has pitched a story idea to Shahid Kapoor. But, this project is yet to be confirmed. Ram made his feature film debut with Let’s Talk (2002). He won a National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film for Neerja (2016). The film was a biographical aviation drama starring Sonam Kapoor as Ashok Chakra awardee Neerja Bhanot.

Ram also directed the documentary Everlasting Light on the life of Amitabh Bachchan.