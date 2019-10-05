Tannishtha Chatterjee wins award at Busan for directorial debut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee has won an award for her debut feature as director at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. Her film "Roam Rome Mein" won he the Asian Star Award at the 24th edition of the festival, an achievement she counts as a "huge moment" for her team for the hard work they all put into the making of the film.

"It was already huge to have 'Roam Rome Mein', my debut feature as a director, participate in one of the biggest festivals of the world as an official selection. On top of this, to win the Asia Star Award is just icing on the cake. I couldn't have asked for anything better," Tannishtha said.

The award was given jointly by Marie Claire and Busan International Film Festival in the presence of the cast and crew of the film.

Tannishtha's film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead along with Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, Andrea Scarduzio. The film multilingual, in Hindi, English and Italian.

Ridhima Lulla from the Eros International, one of the producers of the film, said: "It's wonderful to see Tannisththa get this prestigious award and we at Eros are so proud to be associated with 'Roam Rome Mein' and Tannisththa."

Film producer Ravi Walia added: "Hearty Congratulations to Tannishtha. She truly deserves it."

The 24th Busan International Film Festival started on October 3 and goes on till October 12. The festival celebrates films from various Asian countries including India, Japan, China, Thailand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

There are seven Indian films selected for screening at the festival this year.